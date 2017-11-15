HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --More than 90 Houston-area nonprofit organizations are receiving nearly $29 million collected to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The city of Houston and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced a second round of fund distribution to various groups aimed at using the money for Harvey victims.
The announcement Wednesday follows the initial disbursement of more than $7 million last month.
The money comes from a Harvey relief fund founded by Emmett and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. So far, more than $100 million has been collected around the world. Donations are expected to be collected through Dec. 31.
A third round of fund distribution is slated to take place by January.
The following organizations were given relief funds in the first round back in October:
- $1.75 million - Coalition for the Homeless/New Hope Housing $1 million - BakerRipley
- $400,000 - Houston Habitat for Humanity
- $400,000 - North Channel Assistance Ministries
- $360,000 - Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- $350,000 - Houston Food Bank
- $350,000 - Memorial Assistance Ministries
- $343,750 - Jewish Family Service - Houston
- $300,000 - Avenue Community Development Corporation
- $275,000 - Humble Area Assistance Ministries
- $250,000 - Main Street Ministries Houston
- $250,000 - Northwest Assistance Ministries
- $200,000 - Aldine Education Foundation
- $150,000 - Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston
- $147,500 - Alliance for Multicultural Community Services
- $140,000 - Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation
- $130,000 - Montrose Counseling Center
- $110,000 - Katy Christian Ministries
- $100,000 - Chinese Community Center
- $100,000 - Salvation Army
- $100,000 - Volunteers of America Inc
- $94,000 - Boat People SOS
- $66,000 - West Houston Assistance Ministries Inc.
- $55,575 - SEARCH Homeless Services
- $40,000 - Family Service Center at Houston and Harris County
- $40,000 - Tahirih Justice Center
- $25,000 - Communities in Schools of Houston
- $25,000 - New Hope Housing
