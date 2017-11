$1.75 million - Coalition for the Homeless/New Hope Housing

$1 million - BakerRipley $400,000 - Houston Habitat for Humanity

$400,000 - North Channel Assistance Ministries

$360,000 - Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

$350,000 - Houston Food Bank



$350,000 - Memorial Assistance Ministries

$343,750 - Jewish Family Service - Houston

$300,000 - Avenue Community Development Corporation



$275,000 - Humble Area Assistance Ministries

$250,000 - Main Street Ministries Houston

$250,000 - Northwest Assistance Ministries



$200,000 - Aldine Education Foundation

$150,000 - Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston

$147,500 - Alliance for Multicultural Community Services



$140,000 - Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation

$130,000 - Montrose Counseling Center

$110,000 - Katy Christian Ministries



$100,000 - Chinese Community Center

$100,000 - Salvation Army

$100,000 - Volunteers of America Inc

$94,000 - Boat People SOS



$66,000 - West Houston Assistance Ministries Inc.

$55,575 - SEARCH Homeless Services

$40,000 - Family Service Center at Houston and Harris County



$40,000 - Tahirih Justice Center

$25,000 - Communities in Schools of Houston

$25,000 - New Hope Housing

More than 90 Houston-area nonprofit organizations are receiving nearly $29 million collected to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.The city of Houston and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced a second round of fund distribution to various groups aimed at using the money for Harvey victims.The announcement Wednesday follows the initial disbursement of more than $7 million last month.The money comes from a Harvey relief fund founded by Emmett and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. So far, more than $100 million has been collected around the world. Donations are expected to be collected through Dec. 31.A third round of fund distribution is slated to take place by January.The following organizations were given relief funds in the first round back in October:You can view a full breakdown of how the funds were given and which groups received here