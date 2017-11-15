HOUSTON FLOOD

Nearly $29M being sent to more than 90 nonprofits in 2nd round of Harvey fund distribution

City officials unveiled how Harvey funds will be released. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 90 Houston-area nonprofit organizations are receiving nearly $29 million collected to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The city of Houston and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced a second round of fund distribution to various groups aimed at using the money for Harvey victims.

The announcement Wednesday follows the initial disbursement of more than $7 million last month.

The money comes from a Harvey relief fund founded by Emmett and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. So far, more than $100 million has been collected around the world. Donations are expected to be collected through Dec. 31.
A third round of fund distribution is slated to take place by January.

The following organizations were given relief funds in the first round back in October:
  • $1.75 million - Coalition for the Homeless/New Hope Housing
    • $1 million - BakerRipley
  • $400,000 - Houston Habitat for Humanity
  • $400,000 - North Channel Assistance Ministries
  • $360,000 - Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
  • $350,000 - Houston Food Bank

  • $350,000 - Memorial Assistance Ministries
  • $343,750 - Jewish Family Service - Houston
  • $300,000 - Avenue Community Development Corporation

  • $275,000 - Humble Area Assistance Ministries
  • $250,000 - Main Street Ministries Houston
  • $250,000 - Northwest Assistance Ministries

  • $200,000 - Aldine Education Foundation
  • $150,000 - Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston
  • $147,500 - Alliance for Multicultural Community Services

  • $140,000 - Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation
  • $130,000 - Montrose Counseling Center
  • $110,000 - Katy Christian Ministries

  • $100,000 - Chinese Community Center
  • $100,000 - Salvation Army
  • $100,000 - Volunteers of America Inc
  • $94,000 - Boat People SOS

  • $66,000 - West Houston Assistance Ministries Inc.
  • $55,575 - SEARCH Homeless Services
  • $40,000 - Family Service Center at Houston and Harris County

  • $40,000 - Tahirih Justice Center
  • $25,000 - Communities in Schools of Houston
  • $25,000 - New Hope Housing


You can view a full breakdown of how the funds were given and which groups received here.

