Harris County officials announce how Harvey relief funds are being used

City officials unveiled how Harvey funds will be released. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston and Harris County officials announced today how a portion of the relief fund will be used.

The relief fund, set up by the Mayor and County Judge, is being administered by a grant distribution committee. Today the committee announced its first group of grant distributions, totaling around the $7 million.

"The last thing we wanted to do was create another bureaucracy to judge people's needs," said Judge Ed Emmett, pointing out that agencies who already distribute money to families in need are best equipped to distribute the funds and make sure they are utilized efficiently.

Over the next several months, additional funds from the Harvey relief funds will be distributed to various non-profits.

The committee says this first group of nonprofits reach every ZIP Code in Harris County.

Families in need are encouraged to call 211 with the city. That way, the families can be matched with the nonprofits that best serve their needs. In addition, if any of the listed nonprofits operate in your neighborhood you can contact them directly to apply for help.

Harvey funds to be distributed to agencies



For example, Interfaith Ministries, one of the agencies receiving grants, is helping out refugees like Mohammed Miahldeen. His car flooded during Harvey. Interfaith Ministries gave Mohammed the money needed to repair his car, so he can continue to work two jobs.

"Houston is a big city, and you need a car," he said.

Families with needy seniors may also want to contact Interfaith Ministries for its Meals on Wheels program and to make minor home repairs.

Avenue CDC will use their $300,000 grant to help families install sheet rock and fix their leaky roofs. A steady stream of people were already calling the agency for help. After today's announcement, more than 200 people called Avenue CDC asking how to apply for the repair funds.

"We want to help people with the unmet needs there, so we want to help them find a good contractor in place, help them across the recovery path," said Jenifer Wagley, a deputy director with the non-profit.

BakerRipley, which managed a large homeless shelter during Harvey, received a one million dollar grant. The agency says it's ready to help families navigate the complicated system of flood recovery.

"We're particularly helpful with seniors, disabled folks, low income folks people need translation," said BakerRipley executive Melissa Noriega.

See below for the list of agencies getting the first round of funding, and again, you are urged to call 211 to be matched up with an agency:

  • $1.75 million - Coalition for the Homeless/New Hope Housing
    • $1 million - BakerRipley
  • $400,000 - Houston Habitat for Humanity
  • $400,000 - North Channel Assistance Ministries
  • $360,000 - Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
  • $350,000 - Houston Food Bank

  • $350,000 - Memorial Assistance Ministries
  • $343,750 - Jewish Family Service - Houston
  • $300,000 - Avenue Community Development Corporation

  • $275,000 - Humble Area Assistance Ministries
  • $250,000 - Main Street Ministries Houston
  • $250,000 - Northwest Assistance Ministries

  • $200,000 - Aldine Education Foundation
  • $150,000 - Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston
  • $147,500 - Alliance for Multicultural Community Services

  • $140,000 - Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation
  • $130,000 - Montrose Counseling Center
  • $110,000 - Katy Christian Ministries

  • $100,000 - Chinese Community Center
  • $100,000 - Salvation Army
  • $100,000 - Volunteers of America Inc
  • $94,000 - Boat People SOS

  • $66,000 - West Houston Assistance Ministries Inc.
  • $55,575 - SEARCH Homeless Services
  • $40,000 - Family Service Center at Houston and Harris County

  • $40,000 - Tahirih Justice Center
  • $25,000 - Communities in Schools of Houston
  • $25,000 - New Hope Housing


