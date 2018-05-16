Investigators arrested Natalia Ortiz Wednesday evening.Ortiz is accused of overserving a man who killed a teen on prom night in 2016.Ortiz is accusing of serving 11 beers to Edin Palacios on the night of May 13, 2016 into the early morning hours of May 14, 2016.Court records show Palacios was stumbling and unable to walk, but Ortiz allegedly still served him.Prosecutors say after Ortiz overserved Palacios, he crashed into the car Joselyn Valero was in, killing her on prom night two years ago.Her date was also injured.Palacios pleaded guilty to murder in April of this year.The district attorney's office announced an initiative last month.According to state law, if someone commits a deadly DWI and they were overserved, that server or bartender could also face charges.Ortiz is charged with a liquor violation. She's also charged in a separate case for forgery as she is accused of stealing another woman's social security number.