Young teens arrested for armed carjacking in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say two teens are in custody after allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint and leading officers on a short chase.Officers say the carjacking suspects are teens possibly as young as 13 and 14 years old.According to police, the truck was stolen at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.No shots were fired and nobody was hurt, but the teens did lead police on a short pursuit. They hit two cars, two trees and possibly almost hit a person before they crashed at 7500 Linden Street.