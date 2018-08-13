HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The family of a 24-year-old man is remembering him as a hero who lost his life while trying to help a stranded motorist early Sunday morning.
Juan Manuel Flores, III, was identified by his sister to Eyewitness News as one of the two drivers who were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash that shut down all lanes of the outbound North Freeway at the North Loop on Sunday.
According to the Houston Police Department, a silver Dodge Charger was stalled in the far left lane of traffic around around 3:30 a.m. when a driver in a black truck, Flores, stopped in front of that car to try to help.
While the two drivers were out of their vehicles, a white truck slammed into the Charger. A fourth vehicle attempted to avoid the accident and swerved around it, but wound up hitting and killing Flores and the driver of the Charger.
The driver of the white truck, according to investigators, left the scene of the accident and was picked up by his son.
Flores is a husband and father to three small boys. He had just graduated from college and was hoping to become a firefighter.
Flores' sister said he was on his way to go pick up his family when he pulled over to help another driver.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Flores' family with funeral expenses.