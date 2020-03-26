Man arrested, woman in serious condition after wrong-way crash on Southwest Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and a woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a wrong-way crash on the Southwest Freeway.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Houston police responded to a call of a crash along the freeway near the Chimney Rock exit.

Police say the suspected wrong-way driver of a Ford truck was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway. The suspect then crashed into the woman's KIA Soul.

Video from the scene also shows police giving the suspect a sobriety test, which they later said he failed.

It is unknown if the man was charged and the crash remains under investigation.
