Man arrested, woman in serious condition after wrong-way crash on Southwest Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and a woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a wrong-way crash on the Southwest Freeway.Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Houston police responded to a call of a crash along the freeway near the Chimney Rock exit.Police say the suspected wrong-way driver of a Ford truck was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway. The suspect then crashed into the woman's KIA Soul.Video from the scene also shows police giving the suspect a sobriety test, which they later said he failed.It is unknown if the man was charged and the crash remains under investigation.