Wrong-way driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on Katy Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash along the Katy Freeway feeder Wednesday night, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said.It happened between Mason Road and the Grand Parkway around 7:50 p.m.Deputies said a sedan was driving eastbound in westbound lanes on the feeder road.That's when the sedan hit a vehicle, causing two other vehicles to crash into the first two vehicles.Another person was rushed to the hospital.Deputies have not identified either person or said why the driver was going the wrong way on the feeder.The feeder is expected to be closed for hours during the investigation.