Wrong-way driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on Katy Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash along the Katy Freeway feeder Wednesday night, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

It happened between Mason Road and the Grand Parkway around 7:50 p.m.

Deputies said a sedan was driving eastbound in westbound lanes on the feeder road.

That's when the sedan hit a vehicle, causing two other vehicles to crash into the first two vehicles.

Another person was rushed to the hospital.

Deputies have not identified either person or said why the driver was going the wrong way on the feeder.

The feeder is expected to be closed for hours during the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashwrong waytrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Baytown police arrest men for questioning their actions
Famous cafeteria chain Luby's is selling off its assets
Autopsy report shows George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19
Dry, hot weather ahead as we keep an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal
Texans still struggling to file for unemployment benefits
SPONSORED: Mom runs for healthcare workers who saved twins' lives
COVID-19 pandemic leaves international adoptions in limbo
Show More
Doctors fear COVID-19 outbreak after George Floyd march
Kemah Boardwalk rides to open this Friday
Now comes the hard part; Houston PD faces calls for reform
Bars can move to half capacity in Texas as of today
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News