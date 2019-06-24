Worker's leg amputated after industrial accident at Randalls in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A contractor who lost his leg in an industrial accident at a Woodlands Randall's Supermarket Friday awoke in the hospital for the first time today.
"He doesn't remember a whole lot," said his son, Austin. "I think over the next few days he'll remember more."
Steve Scheaffer, 53, was working on a commercial refrigerator on the second floor of the building when the rupture occurred. The force of the blast "took out his knee," his son said. Steve's left leg was amputated in emergency surgery.
Steve and his wife are the rocks of their large family; however, he is the sole support for them.
"He's a hard worker. He has five kids and raised a great family. The guy works more than he sleeps," said his son, Austin. "This will be a downfall for him, but hopefully something good will come out of it, maybe."
Steve has worked with Hussman Corporation for several years, and provided a good life for his family. Two children still live at home. Now, that home will have to be modified, and he faces two more surgeries, as well as rehabilitative care.
A GoFundMe account has been set up in his name.
"The Scheaffer family is not one to ask for help," it reads, "but this fund will hopefully allow them to focus on Steve and his recovery instead of finances."
When Eyewitness News reached out to Randalls regarding the incident, they released the following statement:
"We are cooperating with the investigators on the scene. The store is currently closed until authorities determine that it can re-open. All questions about the incident should be directed to the local authorities' public information officials."
