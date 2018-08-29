SMOKING

2 adults arrested after Facebook video shows young children smoking

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar.

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
North Carolina police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar on social media video.

A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the video. Police seized drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors.

The children were taken to the hospital for observation.

RELATED: Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

Video obtained by WXII-TV shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance but didn't elaborate.

Phone listings for the women couldn't be found. The public defender's office said it won't know if the women have lawyers until an upcoming court appearance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeviral videosmokingdrug arrestchild abuseu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SMOKING
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
STUDY: Teens who vape more likely to use marijuana
HUD to ban smoking in and near public housing at the end of July
Burglar slithers on floor during bizarre smoke shop heist
More smoking
Top Stories
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suicide
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
HISD leaders question savings for new hub bus system
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Chase suspect crashes into parked bus at Northbrook HS
Lack of rain and dry conditions causing water main pipes to break
Deputies kill suspect accused of trying to run over officer
HCSO deputy accused of driving drunk with child in car
Show More
Student makes threat against League City Intermediate
Man killed when Jeep slams into Mazda on East Freeway
Texas A & M freshman from Houston dies after seizure
Heavy downpours bring street flooding to Clear Lake area
Tropical downpours soak parts of Houston area
More News