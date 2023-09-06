The 20-year-old driver and her boyfriend told investigators they have no idea why someone would shoot at them. HPD said rifle rounds and possibly pistol rounds were found at the scene.

Woman shot in the back while driving with boyfriend in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot while driving in northeast Houston, according to police. Her boyfriend was riding with her in the car when suddenly, they heard gunfire.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 8600 block of Tidwell Road near Mesa Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a gray car, possibly a Mercedes or a Pontiac, came up from behind and fired several shots at the 20-year-old woman's car.

The woman was shot in the lower back, HPD said. Her boyfriend was not hurt.

"Rounds were coming through the car from the rear to the front. One of those went through, into her back. From the rounds, it appears they were probably rifle rounds and possibly pistol rounds," Lt. R. Willkens said.

The wounded victim managed to pull off the road into a parking lot and called 911.

HPD said the couple told investigators they have no idea why someone would shoot at them.

The suspect left the area after the shooting, investigators said. HPD did not have any information on the wanted shooter.

