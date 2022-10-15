Woman gunned down on her porch at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police are searching for a woman's killer after she was shot to death at an apartment complex Tanner Park Court, south of Almeda Mall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot and killed outside of her apartment in southeast Houston on Friday night, according to police.

Clear Lake police officers responded to a shooting at 10900 Tanner Park Court, south of Almeda Mall, at about 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 51-year-old woman shot to death outside of her porch.

A witness who tried to help the victim told Eyewitness News she was struck by bullets several times in her upper body when he heard her say, "They got me."

Investigators were at the scene collecting evidence for 10 hours, but are releasing very little information.

Neighbors at Almeda Park tell ABC13 they are stunned.

"It's a tragedy. This lady. Like everybody says, 'She doesn't bother nobody. She always comes home from work, and she just minds her own business,'" the man who tried to save her said. "I don't understand why somebody would do this."

Police have not released a description of the suspect(s) and no arrests have been made.

