Firefighters use car's airbags to free woman from underneath vehicle in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters used airbags to rescue a woman trapped underneath a car early Wednesday morning in southwest Houston.

An ABC13 photographer was at the scene as crews worked to free the woman and captured the moment when they were successful.

At about 4 a.m., HFD responded to a rescue call on Weslayan and Richmond, and when they arrived, they found a woman trapped under a vehicle.

She was conscious and talking at the time, officials said.

Rescue crews used the vehicle's airbags to move the vehicle, freeing her, but questions still remain.

HFD told ABC13 that they're investigating how she ended up underneath the car in the first place as they're not sure who was driving the vehicle at the time.

A bystander left as responders arrived, said Jay Garcia with Houston Fire Station 28.

At last check, the woman was stable.