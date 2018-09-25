Woman rescued 3 days after car plunges off cliff in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman rescued after 3 days in ravine

EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KTRK) --
A woman is recovering in the hospital after being trapped in her car for more than three days.

Authorities say the woman's truck veered off the road and flew more than 120-feet down an embankment.

Police say some kayakers nearby noticed the vehicle and called authorities.

Firefighters had to hike through the rugged terrain to stabilize the 47-year-old woman, who had sustained some major injuries.

"For the firefighters going down there, that's the hard part, because that's a steep embankment," officer Dan Lewis said. Honestly, I'm really impressed by those kayakers who took the time out of their day."

Lewis said the rescue was an effort from the ground crews and their helicopter.

"The woman is lucky to be alive," Lewis said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescueu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father finds bodies of teen son and girl after murder-suicide
Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Nephew of missing Houston family labeled a 'violent predator'
Teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
Camera captures thief stealing from store with owner in it
World leaders laugh as Trump boasts about America
Judge: Bill Cosby is a "sexually violent predator"
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Show More
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
Assault charge dropped against Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna
Person of interest arrested in Houston siblings' disapperance
'It's a roller coaster:' Santa Fe parents react to new changes
Bicycle and its owner thrown off bridge in Florida
More News