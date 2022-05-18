Man who raped and beat 86-year-old woman in home invasion attack back in 2020 gets life in prison

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cypress man convicted of repeatedly raping and beating an 86-year-old woman in a home invasion attack back in February 2020 was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.Jack Flynn Carlin II, 55, was found naked and in the woman's bedroom when he was arrested by Houston police."With the jury's verdict, this vicious predator should never again set foot in society," Ogg said. "The woman was incredibly strong to not only survive this horrific attack, but testify against her attacker in court."The attack happened shortly after 7 a.m. that weekday when Carlin knocked on the woman's front door, according to police. After she refused to let him in, he went around the back of the house and used a lawn statuette to smash through the sliding glass door.The woman testified that she feared he would kill her if she did not comply with his demands. According to the victim, Carlin broke her vertebra and knocked out some of her teeth before sexually assaulting her over a four-hour period.Carlin would periodically get tired and rest before resuming the attack, according to authorities. During one of those rests, the woman's granddaughter called and the woman was able to crawl to her phone and tell her what was happening.That's when the granddaughter called 911 and police arrived."You speak for the community; you speak for the victim." Joseph Frank, the assistant district attorney, told the jury. "This man can never again live freely in our community."During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury was informed that Carlin had previously been convicted of burglary of a habitation back in 1989 and aggravated assault in 1996. Then in 2014, he was also convicted of two counts of indecent exposure and was registered as a sex offender.