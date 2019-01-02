Woman on mobility scooter hit and killed in NW Houston

Northwest and VCD officers are investigating a fatal accident at 1800 Wirt. Female on a mobility scooter was struck while crossing not in a cross walk. Driver stayed at the scene no signs of intoxication. 202 pic.twitter.com/RKJ2z0S0qP — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 3, 2019

Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman on a mobility scooter.Authorities say the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wirt.Police say the woman was on the scooter and was hit while crossing the street. Officers say she was not using a crosswalk when the accident occurred.The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. There were no signs of intoxication.