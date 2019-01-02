WOMAN KILLED

Woman on mobility scooter hit and killed in NW Houston

Woman in motorized scooter struck and killed in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman on a mobility scooter.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wirt.


Police say the woman was on the scooter and was hit while crossing the street. Officers say she was not using a crosswalk when the accident occurred.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. There were no signs of intoxication.

