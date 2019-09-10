Woman fights back against robbers choking her in cell phone store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help tracking down two men who tried to rob a Boost Mobile store and assaulted a worker.

On Sunday, authorities responded to reports of a robbery at the store on the Northwest Freeway around 12:30 p.m.

The two men went inside the store, choked the employee and demanded cash.

Police told ABC13 the woman fought back the entire time, which led to the men leaving without any money.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the men's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.
