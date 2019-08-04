Woman dead after being shot during argument over gun: deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after being shot during an argument over a gun in northwest Houston, investigators say.

It happened in the 10000 block of Revelstoke Dr. at around 2:55 p.m.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man and woman were believed to be fighting over a gun when a "physical struggle ensued" in which both were shot.


The woman was pronounced dead shortly after. The man remains hospitalized and is stable.
