Woman dead after being shot during argument over gun: deputies

@HCSOTexas units responded to 10000 blk of Revelstoke. Preliminary info: a male & female were arguing over a gun, a physical struggle ensued, the male & female both sustained gunshot wounds. Relationship between the two is unknown. The male is stable & female is critical #HouNews pic.twitter.com/YivorADKbB — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after being shot during an argument over a gun in northwest Houston, investigators say.It happened in the 10000 block of Revelstoke Dr. at around 2:55 p.m.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man and woman were believed to be fighting over a gun when a "physical struggle ensued" in which both were shot.The woman was pronounced dead shortly after. The man remains hospitalized and is stable.