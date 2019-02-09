Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine

WINCHESTER, Kentucky (KTRK) --
Authorities in Kentucky arrested a woman after her 4-year-old daughter became unresponsive at school.

Authorities say the child tested positive for cocaine, and so did her 2-year-old sibling.

Police say the entire incident happened Thursday at a head start school.

Staff said that one of their students wasn't feeling well. The child was lethargic, and when staff put her down for a nap they couldn't get her back up.

The child was taken to the hospital where police say she tested positive for cocaine.

Later that afternoon, police arrested the child's mother, 31-year-old Annquita Wright.

Police say Wright admitted that she would let a friend sell cocaine and crack at her home, right in front of her three kids.

Wright's little girl told investigators that she had seen something on the floor of her home and picked it up and ate it.

Further investigating revealed Wright's 2-year-old son tested positive for cocaine as well.

Wright is charged with two counts of criminal abuse and jail records show she is already a fugitive from another state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cocainedrugsmother chargedchild abuseu.s. & worldKentucky
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thieves swipe suitcase and $700 from car parked in driveway
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
Armed robber with 'very large nose' targets dry cleaner twice
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
Trio wanted for allegedly abusing their dogs
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
Show More
VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother
VIDEO: Woman struck in hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Target employee donates kidney to co-worker in need
Take a virtual ride on Six Flags newest roller coaster
More News