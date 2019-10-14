Woman accused of throwing malnourished puppy out of car window

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been arrested after authorities say she threw a malnourished dog out of her car window.

On Oct. 13, Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables were called to the 11200 block of Will Clayton Parkway after a woman said she saw a driver throw a puppy out of the window.

Deputies say the driver, who was identified as 31-year-old Princess Franklin, said an old roommate left the puppy behind.

Franklin told deputies she couldn't find a place to take the dog so she decided to leave the puppy on the side of the road.

The next day, deputies were able to find the puppy in the 18400 block of the Continental Parkway. The puppy is now being cared for by Harris County Animal Control.

Franklin has been charged with animal cruelty, and investigators are working to see if there will be additional charges.
