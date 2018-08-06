Woman accused of faking pregnancy to 2 adoption agencies

A northwest Harris County woman is accused of faking a pregnancy with twins in order to steal thousands of dollars from two adoption agencies.Jessica Felder is charged with felony theft.Houston police major offenders investigators say she solicited two adoption agencies at the same time, pretending to be pregnant with twin boys.One agency had already matched the unborn babies with a family.Felder was given almost $20,000 in expenses, but when the due date approached, there were no twins.Police believed that she had miscarried very early on in pregnancy.