Woman accused of returning to Houston synagogue to yell at kids after causing damage days before

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman is accused of vandalizing a Jewish synagogue before returning days later and yelling at children.

Ezra Law, 33, is charged with two counts of criminal mischief.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to court documents, Law showed up at Congregation Emanu El on Sunset Boulevard on Jan. 14 and damaged property inside, including a window. Documents say she caused between $750 and $2,500 worth of damage.

She was arrested for criminal mischief and released on a $500 bond.

Then, days later on Jan. 20, when she was supposed to appear in court for the charge, Law allegedly went back to the congregation during a children's service and yelled at the kids who were present.

Court records show another criminal mischief charge was filed on Jan. 20.

Law appeared in court on Monday, where a judge revoked her bond, pending a hearing on Friday.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.