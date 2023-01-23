WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman accused of returning to Houston synagogue to yell at kids after causing damage days before

Miya Shay Image
ByMiya Shay via KTRK logo
Monday, January 23, 2023 7:15PM
ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman is accused of vandalizing a Jewish synagogue before returning days later and yelling at children.

Ezra Law, 33, is charged with two counts of criminal mischief.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to court documents, Law showed up at Congregation Emanu El on Sunset Boulevard on Jan. 14 and damaged property inside, including a window. Documents say she caused between $750 and $2,500 worth of damage.

She was arrested for criminal mischief and released on a $500 bond.

Then, days later on Jan. 20, when she was supposed to appear in court for the charge, Law allegedly went back to the congregation during a children's service and yelled at the kids who were present.

Court records show another criminal mischief charge was filed on Jan. 20.

Law appeared in court on Monday, where a judge revoked her bond, pending a hearing on Friday.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW