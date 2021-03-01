Residents still without water at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of a southwest Houston apartment complex are frustrated as they head into week two with no water.Tenants at the Villas Del Paseo apartment complex said they have been without water since the winter storm, and do not feel as though they are getting enough answers from those in charge.The leasing office has locked their doors and requested that anyone who needs to speak to someone in the office to call the number instead.An agent at the office told ABC13 that they do not have any comment on the ongoing issue with no water.Residents said when they try to reach out, they are told that plumbers are actively working to try and repair pipes, but there's no exact date or time frame that they can assure the water will be back on.