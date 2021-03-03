How to spot long-term damage in your home after freeze

Well, think again. Many dangers could still be lurking in your home for weeks.
Here are a few things you should be doing right now to make sure you don't end up with a big insurance claim.
Make a checklist
This is the best way to make sure you check every room in your home for any type of damage. For example, always check your ceiling for water marks. Those can take weeks to show up, especially if the leak is slow.
Another good place to check is under your sink. Look for any signs or smells of mold. This could be taking place under your woodwork.
ABC13 special projects editor David Mackey had this happen to him. After a couple of days, he opened up the cabinets in his kitchen and noticed a musty smell, took up the floors and noticed he had mold forming underneath all of the floor of his lower cabinets.
You will also want to check guest bathrooms and closets. If they are not used often, they will always be overlooked.
Pull away furniture against the wall
Sometimes a leak can be in the wall and flow under the baseboards, but you will never know about it until you have to have your floors replaced.
Take photos of everything
You will want that for any insurance claim in the future.
The bottom line is you will want to be proactive. A small incident untreated can become a big claim if you're not careful!
