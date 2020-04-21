Society

Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera by would-be-customer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People at one Houston-area restaurant apparently took advantage of the lack of dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform some salon duties instead.

A woman driving by a Wings N More took video of a someone giving a haircut inside the restaurant which was open for pick-up and delivery.

Taylor DeVault posted the video on her Facebook page on Thursday night and said what she saw was "unacceptable and unsanitary."

DeVault said the video was taken at the Wings N More at 8400 Highway 6.

DeVault said in her post, "Tonight we couldn't get an answer on the intercom or at the window because this is what the employees were doing inside. So much for social distancing & non essential closed salons. Need a haircut? Just pull up at wings n more they got you!"

The restaurant is not owned by Wings N More, but is independently owned. We reached out to the manager of the store about the incident and were told "no comment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial distancingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: No new virus deaths on back-to-back days in Houston
Gov. Abbott reports 500,000 jobs open in Texas
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Gronkowski to join Brady in Tampa Bay, sources say
DeAndre Hopkins speaks out on Bill O'Brien rumors
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
More storms return Wednesday with possibility of severe weather
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
3-month-old boy shot outside a home in NE Houston
Harris County to expand internal COVID-19 testing inside jails
More TOP STORIES News