Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera by would-be-customer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People at one Houston-area restaurant apparently took advantage of the lack of dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform some salon duties instead.A woman driving by a Wings N More took video of a someone giving a haircut inside the restaurant which was open for pick-up and delivery.Taylor DeVault posted the video on her Facebook page on Thursday night and said what she saw was "unacceptable and unsanitary."DeVault said the video was taken at the Wings N More at 8400 Highway 6.DeVault said in her post, "Tonight we couldn't get an answer on the intercom or at the window because this is what the employees were doing inside. So much for social distancing & non essential closed salons. Need a haircut? Just pull up at wings n more they got you!"The restaurant is not owned by Wings N More, but is independently owned. We reached out to the manager of the store about the incident and were told "no comment."