Willis ISD student and adult brother beat up basketball coach for benching 17-year-old, coach says

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a basketball coach at Willis High School after a game, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the school's parking lot on Dec. 5 at about 9:52 p.m.

Deputies reported that the coach had injuries to his head, neck, face, and arms as a result of the assault.

The coach said he was assaulted by several people, including a 17-year-old student identified as Jevin Allen, after a Willis and Conroe game.

According to the coach, Jevin was benched at the game due to his behavior toward an opposing team player. This upset Jevin and his family, the coach said.

When the team returned to Willis High School, the coach said Jevin and his family were waiting in the parking lot.

Police reports reveal that the family approached the coach with a verbal confrontation that escalated to Jevin punching him in the face.

At the same time, Jevin's 22-year-old brother, Jarrick Allen, also began to assault the coach, police said.

Another coach witnessed the assault and attempted to break it up with the help of several bystanders. Once the fight broke up, both suspects fled the scene.

After reviewing video surveillance footage and conducting witness interviews, deputies were able to locate and arrest both suspects for assault.

They were taken to the Montgomery County Jail, but have since been released after posting a $23,000 bond each.