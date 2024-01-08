Actor Willem Dafoe set to receive first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2024

Actor Willem Dafoe will receive the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of 2024.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Willem Dafoe will receive the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of 2024.

Dafoe has been in over a hundred films in his career and is internationally respected for the versatility and boldness of his roles. He has also been recognized with four Academy Award nominations.

His latest project is "Poor Things," which garnered two Golden Globe awards Sunday night and is currently in theaters.

Pedro Pascal and Patricia Arquette were expected to be present at Monday's dedication ceremony to help honor him.