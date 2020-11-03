vote 2020

John Cornyn battles MJ Hegar for U.S. Senate seat

Texans across the state today are voting in the Senate race as incumbent John Cornyn (R) faces off with newcomer MJ Hegar (D).

Houston-native Cornyn has served as Texas senator since 2002. Newcomer Hegar is an Air Force Veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot.

A Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

This year's senate race has been particularly expensive, highlighting a sure sign of competition.

In a recent reporting period, Hegar outraised Cornyn by a 3-1 margin. National donations continued to pour in the days ahead of the election.

GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13's Tom Abrahams spoke with U.S. Senator John Cornyn, who's been serving since 2002. Here's where he thinks the election stands right now and why he believes social media is a gift and a curse.



GET TO KNOW THE CANDIDATE: In the interview above, ABC13's Jessica Willey spoke with MJ Hegar, a Democratic candidate for Texas U.S. Senate.

