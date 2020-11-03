John Cornyn battles MJ Hegar for U.S. Senate seat

Houston-native Cornyn has served as Texas senator since 2002. Newcomer Hegar is an Air Force Veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot.
A Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
This year's senate race has been particularly expensive, highlighting a sure sign of competition.
In a recent reporting period, Hegar outraised Cornyn by a 3-1 margin. National donations continued to pour in the days ahead of the election.
