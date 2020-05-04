Sports

NFL to post plans for upcoming football season

By Victor Oquendo
The NFL is going full steam ahead with its plans for the upcoming season. The league is set to release its schedule this week and says they are planning to start playing on time.

Monday, the NFL revealed its new plan to safely kick off one of America's favorite sports, giving an exclusive look at the changes being made to protect fans.

The full schedule is set to be announced this week - with the 2020 NFL season beginning September 10 and wrapping up with the Super Bowl on February 7 in Tampa.

In the wake of the pandemic, the league acknowledged things will look different and that they'll be ready for adjustments, with a focus on protecting the health of fans, players, and personnel.

ABC News obtaining an exclusive look at the changes Hard Rock Stadium is making, the home of the Miami Dolphins and site of last year's Super Bowl. The mock ups show what the new entrances would look like with social distancing guidelines in place.

"We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out in terms of when they enter the stadium," said Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "We would exit the stadium much like, you know, a church environment or something where each row exits and then so people aren't filing out of the same time in a herd."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witnesses follow driver who ran from deadly crash on SW Freeway
Procession for fallen HPD officer happening this morning
Austin park ranger pushed in lake for enforcing social distancing
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
SPONSORED: Katherine makes a Cinco de Mayo breakfast bake recipe
How Spring ISD paid tribute to principal killed in crash
Temps keep climbing, front arrives Tuesday
Show More
Driver slams into pedestrian near Houston bus stop
CyFair ISD honors teachers with virtual student letters
'Thousands' visited Galveston beaches on reopening weekend
ABC13's Morning News for May 4, 2020
West U church holds in-person services for 1st time in weeks
More TOP STORIES News