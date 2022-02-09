Arts & Entertainment

Disney reveals streaming premiere date for 'West Side Story'

Spielberg fulfills lifelong dream directing movie musical

LOS ANGELES -- Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated adaptation of "West Side Story" will make its Disney+ streaming debut on March 2, Disney announced Wednesday.

When released, the film will join "Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20," which is already available on the streaming service.

Disney's announcement came a day after "West Side Story" landed seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, actress in a supporting role for Ariana Debose, directing, costume design, sound, cinematography and production design. Click here to see how to watch and stream this year's Oscar-nominated films.

"West Side story" has also racked up nominations at the BAFTAs, Critics Choice Awards and various industry guilds. It won the Golden Globe Award for best musical/comedy.

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



Spielberg's cast includes Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno (Valentina). Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, is also an executive producer on Spielberg's version.

