What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps

'WandaVision' enters the Marvel Universe
The new Disney+ series,"WandaVision," provides some throwback flavor you didn't know you needed, and yet still provides a unique twist.
While paying homage to classic sitcoms (think everything from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" to "I Dream of Jeannie" and "Family Ties"), it also leaves some mystery up its sleeve, giving us two very powerful characters in Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Marvel's Scarlet Witch, and Vision, a physics-defying android.
The first two episodes are streaming now on Disney+, but you can hear from the cast right now on ABC13's apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
There, stars Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Maximoff, and Paul Bettany, who owns the role of Vision, share how their series blends something we've never seen before.
Get pumped with the Chevron Houston Marathon
All week long, ABC13 has been sharing runner stories leading up to the virtual Chevron Houston Marathon special on Sunday.
Meet the 71-year-old Houston man nicknamed "Tan Ben Franklin," who has run nearly 800 marathons or get inspired by the Aldine principal who decided he needed to make a drastic change with his health and his weight after he struggled to leave a restroom stall.
He dropped 150 pounds and inspired his students along the way. Full disclosure: Grab the tissues. You're going to need them.
You can take a look back at dozens of stories from previous years, plus the best moments from the 2020 race.
Live coverage and our Chevron Houston Marathon special streams at 7 a.m.
Get answers about the COVID-19 vaccine
With so much misinformation out there, and concerns about demand outpacing supply for the COVID-19 vaccine, we've dedicated an entire section to keeping you and your family informed.
In the "COVID-19 Vaccine" collection, we're dispelling rumors like this one, "You don't need to wear a mask if you get the vaccine because you're protected." We're here to tell you right now that is false.
But more importantly, you can get answers from doctors.
You can also find the latest information on the vaccine distribution plans in Houston-area counties. How's it going in Fort Bend County? What about in Galveston County? We got those answers for you and posted them in this collection.
And in case you missed it, boxing great George Foreman isn't playing around about COVID-19 either. We caught up with him after he got the first dose of the vaccine.
He says he wanted to be public about getting vaccinated to help dispel any doubts about it and encourage those in Black and Hispanic communities.
"Just like I knocked out Joe Frazier, now science is knocking out COVID-19 to become the champion," Foreman said.
On a 10-point boxing scale, we give that statement a 10.
Turn to Ted
Getting billed for services you never received? Not on ABC13 investigate reporter Ted Oberg's watch!
We dug into some of our shows on our streaming apps, and everything in the "Turn to Ted" collection is worth your time.
Whether it's helping a family billed by a facility, despite receiving no medical care, after their 5-year-old got a gash on his lip or getting a $39,000 emergency bill lowered, Ted makes it his mission to help, and he's not done until the problem is solved.
Keep an eagle eye on the penguins
Ever wonder what a penguin does during the day? Even if that question hasn't been boggling your brain, you can still get the answer by dropping in on our live penguin cam from Moody Gardens.
Bonus: Who's ready to impress everyone the next time you log on to a Zoom call early and need to kill some time before the meeting actually starts? You know what we're talking about.
Spout off random facts about what the presidential oath of office says. With the inauguration coming up on Jan. 20, it's timely trivia to keep in your back pocket. You're welcome.
