Houston Texans battle for AFC South third place against Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) -- When the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars take the field today, it will be the battle for third place in the AFC South. Both teams come into the game with 1-6 records, and the Texans' lone victory came against the Jaguars in Week 5.Between them, the teams have won the past five division titles -- four of which were won by the Texans -- but that trend is highly unlikely to continue in 2020. Since the start of training camp in 2019, both teams have traded some of their best players, with the Jaguars getting significant draft capital in return and the Texans getting veteran players who haven't been difference-makers.While Jacksonville has more high draft picks and cap space to help replenish talent, Houston has the most important piece of all: a franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson.Houston will be without three linebackers after Jacob Martin tested positive for COVID-19. The team learned that Martin tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night and shut down the facility on Thursday.Martin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Interim coach Romeo Crennel said that starting linebacker Whitney Mercilus and reserve linebacker Dylan Cole would also miss Sunday's game after contact tracing found that they had been in close contact with Martin.Kickoff is set for noon in Jacksonville.