Wharton Elementary employee investigated for alleged inappropriate touching

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Wharton Elementary School staff member is on administrative leave as the district investigates allegations of what it describes as "inappropriate physical prompts."In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Superintendent Michael O'Guin says the employee was removed from the school campus when the allegations were first made.A parent who asked to remain anonymous tells ABC13 her child is a victim and says her student says there were inappropriate hugs and touching in the classroom.This mother says she was first made aware of the accusations on Feb. 3 when the school principal called to share the investigation and concern that the child was an alleged victim.The family was instructed to go to the Wharton Crisis Center to assist further with the district's investigation. The parent tells ABC13 the crisis center offered free therapy to the child.Here is the full letter sent to parents from Wharton ISD: