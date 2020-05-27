Missing 88-year-old Houston woman with dementia may have left house with dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a missing elderly Houston woman with dementia.Wha Gun Lee was last seen at her home off Martin Street Tuesday.It is believed she has her small white poodle, named Kumba, with her.Lee is an 88-year-old Asian woman. Police say she's five feet tall and was last seen wearing a floral shirt and black pants.If you've seen Lee, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.