Texans rookie stars Will Anderson Jr., CJ Stroud among injured ahead of crucial matchup vs. Titans

The NFL's concussion protocol will require Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud to rest and have no activity to return following his head injury on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The injury bug has taken a hit on some pivotal players in the Texans roster after Sunday's 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.

In preparation for Week 15's matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 17, two of the Texans' rookie stars, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback CJ Stroud, have been sidelined with injuries. Anderson has missed back-to-back practices with an ankle injury, while Stroud has been under concussion protocol since he left during the fourth quarter on Sunday's loss to New York.

As Eyewitness News reported, Stroud must complete multiple stages to return to the field under the NFL's rules, and the Ohio State product is unlikely to complete the protocol in time for Sunday. Meanwhile, the team hasn't designated Anderson's availability, which should become clear in the next 72 hours.

"We're going to give Will every chance to get back. But yeah, obviously, when you lose a good player like Will, it's difficult," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said about potentially missing the Alabama star.

Other notable injured players for Houston include wide receiver Nico Collins (calf), offensive tackle George Fant (hip), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hamstring).

That's not to mention rookie wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a season-ending left fibula fracture earlier this month.

Yet Houston can look at the bright side as kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is set to return. Kicker Matt Ammendola has been kicking for Fairbairn since Nov. 12 in Week 9. Tight end Dalton Schultz is also set to return from a hamstring injury.

Houston sits on the cusp of the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and in a six-way tie at 7-6, but if there was a sign that Texans fans are close to the postseason, the team made playoff tickets available to season.