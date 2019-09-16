Weather

What to know about lightning safety during storms

You have probably heard the ABC13 weather team say, "when thunder roars, head indoors" during storms. It's a piece of very good advice for your safety.

Meteorologist Elita Loresca shows you what you need to know about staying safe when you see lightning during storms.

Watch the video above.

Follow Elita Loresca on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fill out the form below if you would like to suggest a topic for our weather team to cover.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in SW Houston
Flash flooding threat increases this week
ABC13's The Midday
Movie theater manager kills man who beat her with bat: Police
9-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Rock on! Houston kids shred guitar on stage with Lenny Kravitz
Show More
Hundreds march for justice in controversial horseback arrest
Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others
Famous Indian fashion designer hosts show at Houston hotel
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Christie Brinkley breaks arm, daughter Sailor to take place on 'DWTS'
More TOP STORIES News