accuweather

What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

Heat waves can form when a high-pressure system moves into a region and stalls. The system can force warm air downward, acting like a cap as it keeps the cool air near the surface from rising, according to AccuWeather.

What qualifies as a heat wave can vary greatly from region to region. In the northeast or Great Lakes region, a heat wave is generally considered to include three straight days of temperatures in the 90s or higher -- though folks in other parts of the country are used to different kinds of weather.

Should you find yourself in a heat wave, try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

MORE WARM WEATHER TIPS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweathersevere weatherheat wave
ACCUWEATHER
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
A half-blood thunder moon is coming on Tuesday
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News