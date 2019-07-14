Rescues are underway as Tropical Storm Barry begins to create impact

LOUISIANA (KTRK) -- At least 12 people and two pets were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard as Tropical Storm Barry pushed ashore in Louisiana.The first call for help came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, sending the guard into action.With the help of a helicopter crew from New Orleans and Morgan City's Marine Safety Unit, the Coast Guard rushed in to help as people found themselves trapped by rising water.A 77-year-old man in Dulac was among those rescued. By the time the Coast Guard got to the man, four feet of water was already inside his home.He was hoisted to safety with the help of a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.As Barry continues to deluge Louisiana, the Coast Guard urged people in distress to call 911 to request assistance amid concerns that some might try to use social media to report life-threatening situations.