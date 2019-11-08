Weather

Sunnier, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll definitely want your jackets as lingering clouds will block out the sun and keep temperatures in the lower 50s all day. Very light rain will pop up from time to time adding to the discomfort.

Abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps in the morning, and mild afternoons.

An even stronger cold front will reach Houston on Veterans Day. The air from this cold front is coming from just north of Siberia in the arctic circle. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999. We're forecasting a 40% chance of showers on Veterans Day with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will then tumble into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday. Wednesday morning appears to the coldest with the highest chance for a light freeze.

More TOP STORIES News