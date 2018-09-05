MOBILE, Alabama --Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi after hitting the Gulf Coast as a tropical storm.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds decreased Wednesday morning to near 35 mph with additional weakening expected as it moves inland.
Gordon never became a hurricane before making landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border late Tuesday.
But it was still deadly, killing a child when a tree was blown onto a mobile home in Florida.
Forecasters say the threat of heavy rains and flooding continues along with the possibility of a tornado.
Child killed by falling tree as Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall