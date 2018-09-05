WEATHER

Gordon weakens to a tropical depression, brings threat of heavy rain

EMBED </>More Videos

After battering the Gulf Coast, Gordon will move inland and lilkely cause flash flooding.

MOBILE, Alabama --
Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi after hitting the Gulf Coast as a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds decreased Wednesday morning to near 35 mph with additional weakening expected as it moves inland.

Gordon never became a hurricane before making landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border late Tuesday.

But it was still deadly, killing a child when a tree was blown onto a mobile home in Florida.

Forecasters say the threat of heavy rains and flooding continues along with the possibility of a tornado.

Child killed by falling tree as Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall

EMBED More News Videos

A child died when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Florida late Tuesday as Gordon made landfall.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldtropical stormrainAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Child killed by falling tree during Trop. Storm Gordon
More Weather
Top Stories
Hours-old baby dropped off at church in NE Houston
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Plane carrying dozens of 'seriously ill' passengers lands at JFK
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
At least 5 arrested during meth ring raid in San Jacinto Co.
Couple behind GoFundMe for homeless man told to appear in court
Prairie View A&M student found shot to death inside truck
NFL STRONG: J.J. Watt featured on cover of 'Men's Health'
Show More
TS Gordon makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border
Child killed by falling tree during Trop. Storm Gordon
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Kaepernick billboard hangs high above Nike store in California
2 priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
More News