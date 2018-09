EMBED >More News Videos A child died when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Florida late Tuesday as Gordon made landfall.

Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi after hitting the Gulf Coast as a tropical storm.The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm's maximum sustained winds decreased Wednesday morning to near 35 mph with additional weakening expected as it moves inland.Gordon never became a hurricane before making landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border late Tuesday.But it was still deadly, killing a child when a tree was blown onto a mobile home in Florida.Forecasters say the threat of heavy rains and flooding continues along with the possibility of a tornado.