GMA's Ginger Zee brings book tour to Houston students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may know her from covering the weather across the country, but on Thursday ABC News' Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee spent some time in Houston.Ginger's visit is all part of the book tour for her new 'Chasing Helicity into the Wind.'The young adult series follows the adventures of Helicity Dunlap.Ginger, who you see every morning on "Good Morning America," spoke with students at Copeland and King Elementary schools."Chasing Helicity into the wind" is the second book of a trilogy. Ginger told ABC13 Eyewitness News, one of the goals of her tour is to make children aware of the atmosphere around them.