Weather

GMA's Ginger Zee brings book tour to Houston students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may know her from covering the weather across the country, but on Thursday ABC News' Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee spent some time in Houston.

Ginger's visit is all part of the book tour for her new 'Chasing Helicity into the Wind.'

The young adult series follows the adventures of Helicity Dunlap.

Ginger, who you see every morning on "Good Morning America," spoke with students at Copeland and King Elementary schools.

"Chasing Helicity into the wind" is the second book of a trilogy. Ginger told ABC13 Eyewitness News, one of the goals of her tour is to make children aware of the atmosphere around them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonbooksweathergood morning america
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News