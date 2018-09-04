WEATHER

Labor Day flooding sends water into Galveston library for 3rd time

Galveston area residents continue cleaning up the mess left behind the Labor Day storms.

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
People are still cleaning the mess left behind after flooding hit Galveston on Labor Day.

The island received nearly 10 inches of rain.

It caused street flooding throughout the city.

MORE: Water tops curbs as streets flood in historic Strand District
Labor Day street flooding on Galveston's Strand



Several streets were closed, and it stranded cruise passengers.

The water also impacted several businesses, including the Rosenberg Library.

The lower level is closed Tuesday as crews remove water.

The damage comes a year after Hurricane Harvey sent water inside the library in August of 2017.

PREVENTION EFFORT: Business sandbags to try to keep floodwater out
Sandbags outside Galveston business on Broadway as downpours flood streets



Eyewitness News is talking with the city about flood concerns and what's being done to address the problem.

Eyewitness News will have an update starting at 4:00 p.m.

