Labor Day street flooding on Galveston's Strand

Sandbags outside Galveston business on Broadway as downpours flood streets

People are still cleaning the mess left behind after flooding hit Galveston on Labor Day.The island received nearly 10 inches of rain.It caused street flooding throughout the city.Several streets were closed, and it stranded cruise passengers.The water also impacted several businesses, including the Rosenberg Library.The lower level is closed Tuesday as crews remove water.The damage comes a year after Hurricane Harvey sent water inside the library in August of 2017.Eyewitness News is talking with the city about flood concerns and what's being done to address the problem.Eyewitness News will have an update starting at 4:00 p.m.