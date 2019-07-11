Emergency crews in Houston preparing to help Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Red Cross is staging people and resources ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.The main impact is headed towards Louisiana, but the organization is also concerned about Beaumont and parts of the southeast Texas coastline.Volunteers with Red Cross are packing 1,600 kits filled with coats, blankets and other essentials."We're contacting all of our local partners and seeing what they would be able to provide should we be impacted by this disaster," Rachel Mobley with American red Cross said.In southeast Texas, there are 40 employees staged and 12 employees from around the country waiting to help.The organization is still looking for more people to help take photos, distribute food and work in the warehouse."Any specialty you have we will find a fit at the American Red Cross," Mobley said.If you can't volunteer with the Red Cross, you can always send a financial donation by texting 90999.If the storm bypasses Texas, volunteers will be asked to shift to wherever the need is."Please come to a Red Cross shelter and we will provide you with a safe and comfortable place to stay until you can return to your primary residence," Mobley said.Red Cross isn't the only organization in Houston helping, H-E-B, Kroger and energy crews are also in place to help when needed."The light company always sends their light trucks for downed power lines. Law enforcement and first responders try to do the same thing. We try to save lives," Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said.Constable Alan Rosen says his willingness to help stems from two years ago when people from Louisiana stepped up to help during Hurricane Harvey. He also plans to send 26 members of the swift water rescue team to Louisiana, if needed."Those people are dependable. That's the team I would send, if God forbid, they needed us to help," Rosen said.Tropical Storm Barry is expected to hit this weekend. The National Weather Service says it could create dangerous conditions, including flooding in some areas.If it does, Rosen says he knows many Texans would be willing to grab boats and go help.