hurricane laura

Bolivar Peninsula ferry service to be suspended tonight

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County Judge Mark Henry issued a mandatory evacuation of the Bolivar Peninsula, as well as announcing suspension of ferry services from the area to Galveston Island. The suspension is set to begin at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Texas Department of Transportation.

According to Henry, the suspension is based on wave patterns and high winds expected from Hurricane Laura, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings from San Luis Pass eastward along the upper Texas coast.

As of 12:30 p.m., three boats were in service with minimal wait in Galveston. Conversely, the ferry service reported an hour wait in Bolivar.




Henry also added Clear Lake Shores, Jamaica Beach, La Marque and Tiki Island to the mandatory evacuation order.

A new voluntary evacuation order was issued for Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Kemah.

Henry set up his second briefing of the day for 3:30 p.m. You'll be able to watch the streaming event in this post.

The most recent statistics show more than 340,000 people live in Galveston County.



Earlier Tuesday, the city of Galveston began to order mandatory evacuations shortly after the storm was upgraded from a tropical storm and forecasts put it as a Category 3 storm upon landfall as early as Wednesday night.



Before that, Henry on Monday signed a disaster declaration.

"Forecasts are showing the possibility of heavy rains, tropical force winds, and storm surge impacting our area," Henry said. "This storm potentially presents a serious threat to the life safety and property of our residents."

A voluntary evacuation order was also issued for Bolivar Peninsula, which is covered in both Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings that begin at San Luis Pass and eastward along the upper Texas coast.

PREVIOUSLY: Galveston officials issue voluntary evacuation for residents not protected by seawall

Galveston County is one of 23 Texas counties for which Gov. Greg Abbott declared an emergency on Sunday.

READ MORE: Gov. Greg Abbott declares emergency state disaster for 23 Texas coastal counties

The county has already cleaned debris from channels and underneath bridges and is positioning resources ahead of Laura's landfall.

County officials say they are concerned about storm surge and wind damage, especially along the Bolivar Peninsula. Henry said they are anticipating a three-foot storm surge or higher if the storm goes east at all.

Henry said the county has high water rescue teams on standby along with other federally sourced assets.

"The White House [staff] called us personally and said, 'We're here. Here's our cell phone. Call us if you need us,'" said Henry. "[They said] more importantly, if you have difficulties with FEMA, occasionally it occurs, let us know about that and we'll try to do what we can."

The county assets, according to Henry, are mainly road and bridge crews. He said for this event, they will most likely not be placed along the Bolivar Peninsula since they're anticipating flooding.

"They are housed at our main facility on Highway 3 and Dickinson," he said. "We'll probably stay there until the time comes for them to be moved out."

Similar to the Galveston County declaration, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta also signed a disaster declaration.

EMBED More News Videos

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is urging all coastal residents to be prepared.



Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergalvestongalveston countywindevacuationtropical stormtropical weatherweatherstormrainhurricane lauraforecasthurricanestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
Hurricane Warning covers Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura
Houstonians urged to stay off roads for people evacuating
Gov. Abbott to give update on Texas' hurricane response
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Warning covers Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula
Houstonians urged to stay off roads for people evacuating
Houston-area school closings and delays
Voluntary evacuation declared for parts of Harris County
Galveston issues mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Laura
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura
Harris County toll fees waived immediately due to Laura
Show More
Voluntary evacuation issued for some residents in these counties
Gov. Abbott to give update on Texas' hurricane response
Best ways to prepare for power outages
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
Red Cross officials start getting shelters ready
More TOP STORIES News