ABC13 meteorologists David Tillman and Collin Myers chase storms in north Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5310492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chief Forecaster David Tillman and Meteorlogist Collin Myers storm chase in Guthrie

Looking into a large and violent Tornado on the ground. East of Guthrie right now. @abc13houston #txwx https://t.co/IxV7LQExkt — Collin Myers ABC13 (@collinabc13) May 21, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5310505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 19 tornadoes touched down from Texas to Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman and Meteorologist Collin Myers took off Monday in our new storm tracking truck to chase storms in north Texas.During their time on the road, they encountered a wall cloud lowering on a tornado warned supercell east of Guthrie, Texas."We're far enough to the east. We're in a safe spot. But holy cow," Collin said."That is a lowering, where there is rotation. There could be a tornado coming out of that system right there," David said.Watch the video above to see more of their experience storm chasing in north Texas.