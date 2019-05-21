ABC13 meteorologists David Tillman and Collin Myers chase storms in north Texas

During their time on the road, they encountered a wall cloud lowering on a tornado warned supercell east of Guthrie, Texas.
"We're far enough to the east. We're in a safe spot. But holy cow," Collin said.
Looking into a large and violent Tornado on the ground. East of Guthrie right now. @abc13houston #txwx https://t.co/IxV7LQExkt— Collin Myers ABC13 (@collinabc13) May 21, 2019
"That is a lowering, where there is rotation. There could be a tornado coming out of that system right there," David said.
