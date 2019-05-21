Weather

ABC13 meteorologists David Tillman and Collin Myers chase storms in north Texas

GUTHRIE, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman and Meteorologist Collin Myers took off Monday in our new storm tracking truck to chase storms in north Texas.



During their time on the road, they encountered a wall cloud lowering on a tornado warned supercell east of Guthrie, Texas.

EMBED More News Videos

Chief Forecaster David Tillman and Meteorlogist Collin Myers storm chase in Guthrie



"We're far enough to the east. We're in a safe spot. But holy cow," Collin said.



"That is a lowering, where there is rotation. There could be a tornado coming out of that system right there," David said.

Watch the video above to see more of their experience storm chasing in north Texas.

SEE ALSO: At least 19 tornadoes touched down from Texas to Oklahoma, causing widespread damage
EMBED More News Videos

At least 19 tornadoes touched down from Texas to Oklahoma

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexas newsstormtornado
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News