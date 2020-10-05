abc13 town hall

ABC13 hosts 'Eye on Delta' special

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Hurricane Delta advances through the southern Gulf, all eyes are on the weather.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, hosted a 30-minute special, tracking the now category 3 storm and the impacts it might have on the Texas Gulf Coast.

ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog and chief forecaster David Tillman answered your questions about the hurricane and highlighting what you need to know about the storm.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from San Luis Pass to High Island. A Hurricane Watch has been issued from High Island eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.

A Storm Surge Watch is also in effect from High Island to the Alabama-Florida border.
