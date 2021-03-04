Weather U: What's the difference between a weather watch and a warning?

Do you know what the difference is between a weather watch and warning? Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it's a question he receives often, and we're here to help clear up the confusion.A watch is issued when atmospheric conditions are coming together in such a way that could create dangerous weather. Whenever we go under a watch, it is time to prepare and stay aware.A warning is issued when a particular type of dangerous weather condition is imminent. If you are placed under a warning, it is time to take action.Watch the video to learn more about the specific criteria that defines a severe thunderstorm, and you'll also learn about a rare "tornado emergency" warning that can be issued for a specific type of tornado.Fill out the form below if you would like to suggest a topic for our weather team to cover.