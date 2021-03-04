Weather U

Weather U: What's the difference between a weather watch and a warning?

By
Do you know what the difference is between a weather watch and warning? Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it's a question he receives often, and we're here to help clear up the confusion.

A watch is issued when atmospheric conditions are coming together in such a way that could create dangerous weather. Whenever we go under a watch, it is time to prepare and stay aware.

A warning is issued when a particular type of dangerous weather condition is imminent. If you are placed under a warning, it is time to take action.

Watch the video to learn more about the specific criteria that defines a severe thunderstorm, and you'll also learn about a rare "tornado emergency" warning that can be issued for a specific type of tornado.

Follow Travis Herzog on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fill out the form below if you would like to suggest a topic for our weather team to cover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherthunderstormweather utornadowarning
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER U
What's the difference between a hard and light freeze?
The 4 types of wintry precipitation
Why we're seeing bluebonnets blooming and it's only January
What is sea fog and how does it form?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby accidentally shot by officer in deadly shooting, HPD says
Woman grazed in Eastex Freeway road rage shooting
More sunshine Thursday, rain chance returns Friday
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
ABC13 job fair to highlight positions in Lake Jackson area
Texas A&M engineering dean sole finalist for president
Wi-Fi 6 is coming to a home near you
Show More
CEO of ERCOT 'terminated' in aftermath of winter storm
Have questions about TX ending COVID-19 mandates?
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
'Big mistake:' Biden says of Texas lifting mask mandate
Teachers can get COVID-19 vaccine, Texas health officials say
More TOP STORIES News