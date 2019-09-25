Watch what happened after Dallas man was shot to death in apartment mix-up

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4799864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dallas police officer Amber Guyger indicted for murder in shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

DALLAS, Texas -- Bodycam video shows the chaotic moments after a former Dallas police officer fatally shot an unarmed man inside his own apartment, which she had mistaken for her own.The footage was released as part of Amber Guyger's trial, which entered its third day on Wednesday.This is also the first time the video has been made available to the public.In the video, officers are scrambling to reach the fourth floor of the South Side Flats moments after the shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean in September 2018.Guyger, 31, was off duty but in uniform when she shot him.Video shows officers sprinting down the hallway and finding a distressed Guyger."I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment," Guyger said."Where he's shot at?" an officer asked her."Top left. Top left," Guyger said.The bodycam footage came from Officer Michael Lee, who was among the responders to the shooting. Lee is seen moving past Guyger and putting on a pair of gloves.At the time, Guyger was a fellow officer, taking first responders to her injured neighbor. Several officers immediately take turns doing CPR to try to save Jean.Lee testified that Jean didn't open his eyes or otherwise communicate with first responders.Jurors also heard the frantic 911 call following the shooting, where Guyger says "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20 times.She also says: "I'm gonna lose my job" and "I am going to need a supervisor." The recording of the 911 call was previously obtained by a Dallas TV station.But prosecutors used other videos in court, appearing to suggest that Guyger received preferential treatment from her colleagues, being allowed to sit in a patrol car, and at times, looking at her phone while Jean is rushed to the hospital, where he died.Prosecutors have said Guyger should have noticed she was on the wrong floor, and contend she was distracted by a phone and text conversation with a colleague with whom she had a sexual relationship.Guyger's attorneys, who said she'd just finished a 14-hour workday at the time of the shooting, have argued that she fired in self-defense based on the mistaken belief that she was in her home and that Jean was a burglar.Her defense has said she was able to enter the apartment because the door wasn't locked.Jean, an accountant who grew up in the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia, was sitting in his living room, eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream, when Guyger walked into his home and shot him.Prosecutors spent day two of the trial trying to portray Guyger as reckless, pressing one responding officer about the protocol for when an officer believes there's a burglary in progress.Guyger was initially arrested and charged with manslaughter. A Dallas County grand jury later indicted her on one count of murder.