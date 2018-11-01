Waller Co. deputy killed in rollover crash had only been on the job a few days

A Waller County deputy had only been on the job officially for a few days when she was killed.

A Waller County Sheriff's deputy killed in a crash Wednesday night during the storms has been identified as 23-year-old Deputy Loren Vasquez.



The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on FM 362 northbound near Hoover Road, southwest of Hockley.

Authorities say Deputy Vasquez was on her way to a high-priority water rescue, when her patrol car went airborne after driving into water on the road.

Her vehicle landed upside down in a water-filled ditch.

It's not clear how deep the water was, but it was deep enough that other deputies and officers struggled to pull her out of the water.

Conversations heard over the law enforcement radios show that it was difficult to rescue Deputy Vasquez, but another deputy eventually reached her.

"I can't get the doors open. Can you break the window? I've broken a window. I can't get the doors open," officials said to each other.

Deputies saluted Deputy Vasquez's body as she was loaded into the ambulance.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Cypress, where she died. A procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted the body from the hospital into Houston to the medical examiner's office, who will determine an exact cause of death.



Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith posted a message on Facebook saying in part, "Words will never express what our office is going thru and we can only ask for your prayers."



Later in the morning, a woman left flowers by the flagpole outside the sheriff's office where the flags have been lowered to half-staff. Inside, a chaplain with the Houston Police Department visited with deputies.



Deputy Vasquez lived with her parents and younger brother in Waller County. She graduated from Royal High School.

She had also been an active member of the Brookshire Volunteer Fire Department for the past seven months.

The Brookshire Volunteer Fire Chief says his department is struggling with her death. He adds that Vasquez's cousin is also a volunteer firefighter with the department.

Deputy Vasquez joined the sheriff's office back in May and had just completed her 20-week Field Training Program.

She had been on patrol for only three nights when she died in the accident.

