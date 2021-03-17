How Volkswagen Cypress is helping people affected by last month's storm

The Volkswagen Cypress auto dealership itself was affected with loss of water and power as well, but more importantly, each employee felt it personally too. Everyone was affected in one way or the other. "Not only were so many of our employees experiencing the loss of heat or water or both, but after temperatures finally warmed up, at least 40% of our employees have had to deal with damage to their homes caused by the freeze," says Alex Garcia, General Sales Manager at Volkswagen Cypress.
"At Volkswagen Cypress, our motto is Where Good Things Happen, so we're eager to help anyone we can. Our focus this month is to offer many things that can help our community recover from last month's disaster."
Complimentary service inspection
Volkswagen Cypress is offering a completely free visual service inspection to assess any issues or damage caused by the freeze. Here are just a few ways extreme cold can damage your car. For many people without power throughout Houston, their cars became the only source of warmth and were used to sleep in for several days to stay warm. For others, their cars were damaged by pipes breaking in the garage. Either way, your vehicle was affected by the extreme cold.
"We're seeing a lot of cars come into our service center with damage from the freeze," says Shannon Reynolds, Fixed Operations Director for Volkswagen Cypress. "Natural weather swings between cold and warm alone can cause car damage, but what we all experienced is so much worse. We're seeing a lot of battery issues, broken windows regulators, coolant leaks from the rapid weather change, motor damage, and tire damage." If your car does need service or any fixes, Volkswagen Cypress is offering discounted prices this month on the services they're seeing the most, such as battery repair, brake service, coolant, alignment, fluid exchange, wiper blade repair and more.
Deferred Payments
Houstonians are facing unusually high water and power bills, damage costs to their homes and vehicles, time out of work and more, so Volkswagen Cypress is offering 90 to 180 days payment deferral on all of their new vehicles and most of their used vehicles."We are happy to provide 90 days no payments on our two most popular SUV's, the Tiguan and Atlas Cross Sport, AND as low as 0% APR for 6 years when you finance with us," says Garcia. "On everything else we have a Pick Your Promotion where you can choose either no payments for 6 months, to have us double your down payment up to $2000, or 0% APR for up to 6 years.
"We know how hard last month was and want to do everything we can to help our customers and also to hit our sales goals since we had to close our dealership for so many days last month," continues Garcia. "We hope this offer is mutually beneficial."
Aggressive APR's on new and used"Having a reliable car is vital; both in extreme cold and the extreme heat that we all know is coming this summer," says Garcia. "So for any customers whose cars were damaged by last month's freeze, or any customers wishing to upgrade their vehicle, we have big savings this month, including up to $6000 off MSRP on many of our 2021 models."
To further help, Volkswagen Cypress is offering 0% Financing, on approved credit, for up to 72 months on all new Volkswagen vehicles, and as low as 1.9% APR on used cars. Or customers can choose from either no payments for 6 months, double your down payment where $2000 becomes $4000, or 0% APR for up to 6 years during their Pick Your Promotion this month.
Volkswagen Cypress also has lease specials for guests who are now working from home and not driving as often. View their new car specials here.