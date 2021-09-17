The New ID.4 Electric Vehicle is a Game Changer, Here's Why:

If you've been searching "electric SUVs for sale"you've probably seen how well the ID.4 stacks up against Tesla, Ford, and Chevrolet's all-electric vehicles. The ID.4 has a roomy, quiet, comfortable cabin compared with its main electric competitors, and has more cargo room! Plus being a Volkswagen, it is just more fun-to-drive. The ID.4 is also one of the few new cars for sale that allows auto enthusiasts to make the switch over to electric without breaking the bank on price. Read on to get to know the Volkswagen ID.4 and all that it has to offer.
The Volkswagen ID.4 Redefines the Electric Vehicle Experience
When it comes to electric vehicles, there are a couple of core complaints from consumers. The first is that the price tag is simply too high, which is what keeps a lot of folks from buying a Tesla. The second complaint is that electric vehicles don't have the driving range that will allow drivers to travel cross-country or go about their normal weekly routine without feeling chained to a charging station. Or, they feel the performance from an electric vehicle can't compete with one that runs on gasoline.
Fortunately for those who are in the market for an SUV, the Volkswagen ID.4 singlehandedly reshapes everything we know about all-electric vehicles - both from a pricing perspective and performance capability. The VW ID.4 does something that very few SUVs have managed to pull off, which is combining a high-performance vehicle with the eco-friendly technology that all-electric provides. And if you're worried about range or running out of juice - don't. The ID.4 has already been tested in the field and has been verified to be able to go 260 miles on a single charge.
Additionally, it has also accomplished a 6,700-mile road trip through another independent test, which is the reason why a lot of people are calling the ID.4 one of the most reliable electric vehicles in its class. If you are already a fan of the Volkswagen Tiguan but could do without all the trips to the pump, then the ID.4 is the perfect car for you.
Regarding the charging times, VW has made the process super convenient for ID.4 owners. With Level 2 Home Charging, you will get 23 - 34 miles off a one-hour charge with the ID.4 Pro model. When charging with Level 3 DC Fast Charging, you'll get 62 miles on the ID.4 Pro after just ten minutes. Charging times will vary by model, but making sure that both driving range and charging times were convenient for drivers was a top priority for VW when designing the ID.4. For most people, they can get a pretty decent charge while they do their weekly grocery shopping.
The Volkswagen ID.4 Blows Away the Gas-Powered Competition
The ID.4 delivers style, sleekness, and best of all, one of the highest-performing Volkswagen SUVs of its class. How does it compare against its gas-powered competitors like the Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, and the Honda CR-V? If you look at key performance metrics such as horsepower and torque, the ID.4 really starts to pull away from the competition. For instance, the Volkswagen ID.4 201 horsepower while the Subaru Forester only offers 182 horsepower. The VW ID.4 also has massive torque at 228 lb-ft whereas the Forester comes up short at only 176 lb-ft. For those worried the performance isn't quite up to snuff with an all-electric SUV, the numbers speak for themselves.
The ID.4 also packs a punch when it comes to features, such as wireless smartphone integration for compatible devices through App-Connect and wireless cell phone charging. It also offers Emergency Assist, Travel Assist, and Remote Access Services at no additional charge. The VW ID.4 also has some of the largest screen real estate around clocking in at 10 inches; the RAV4 and Honda CR-V only have 7-inch screens.
As far as warranty goes, the VW ID.4 has one of the best in the game with a 4-year/50,000-mile (whichever comes first) warranty compared to the other SUVs we mentioned that only offer a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first).
The Volkswagen ID.4 Offers a Customized Ordering Process
Like many high-line vehicles, the Volkswagen ID.4 is available mainly via a reservation platform that allows customers to custom-build the ID.4 version that is right for them from our Volkswagen Cypress website. Once you've reserved and ordered your ID.4 electric vehicle, you'll be able to view your configuration on our "My ID.4
Reservation platform online and at our dealership. Volkswagen will keep you posted on your all new ID4 and its journey to you! You can track your car as it leaves the factory, travels across the ocean and arrives at Volkswagen Cypress. Once your ID.4 is available you'll be invited to complete your financing at Volkswagen Cypress.
Your patience will be rewarded! With a hefty Federal tax incentive or our lease incentive, the ID.4 EV will be worth the wait. Reserve your ID. 4 EV for only $100 initially!
Is Going Electric the Right Move for You?
The 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting and popular vehicles VW has ever offered. Its modern and sleek design combined with its performance are why reviewers and consumers alike are champing at the bit to test drive this vehicle. The ID.4 is sizing up to be the main reason why a lot of car owners finally make the switch from gas to electric in the coming year. But is going electric right for you? Take this quiz to find out if you're ready!
If you want to see what the Volkswagen ID.4 can do, the best way to start your search is by Googling "VW dealership near me" or to come directly to VW Cypress conveniently located at 19550 Northwest Fwy. in Houston, TX. Use the contact form to schedule your appointment to test drive the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 today!